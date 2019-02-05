HEALTH CARE

Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health call off merger

Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health create combined health system

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two major health systems in Texas have called off their plans to merge.

Memorial Hermann Health System and Baylor Scott & White Health announced Tuesday they are discontinuing talks of a merger between the two systems.

They did not give a reason for why they have chosen not to move forward with the partnership.

In a tweet, Memorial Hermann said, "We have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time."



Baylor Scott & White Health also released a statement on Twitter about ending the talks.


Memorial Hermann first announced the partnership in October, saying at the time, that it "will strengthen our community, advance the health of all Texans and transform the delivery of healthcare."

The health systems serve in more than 30 Texas counties, employing more than 73,000 people across the state.
