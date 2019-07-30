2 Houston hospitals ranked among the best in the country

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new list ranks two Houston hospitals among the nation's best.U.S. News and World Report released their 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Medical Specialties Rankings Monday night.MD Anderson Cancer Center was named the best hospital in the country for cancer treatment.Since the survey started in 1990, MD Anderson has been named one of the top two cancer hospitals, and it has ranked first 15 times in the last 18 years.Houston Methodist was ranked 20th in the Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It is nationally ranked in nine adult specialties.The list ranked places delivering exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care.