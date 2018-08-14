HEALTH & FITNESS

MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
MD Anderson Cancer Center is once again ranked No. 1 for cancer care in the U.S.

That's from U.S. News and World's report's annual "Best Hospitals" survey.

The survey takes into account survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and reputation.

In a statement, MD Anderson's president says that it's an honor that reflects the team's commitment to ending cancer.

"MD Anderson is proud and grateful to be recognized once again as the leading cancer center in the nation, an honor that reflects our team's commitment to ending cancer," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "It is a privilege for our 20,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers to serve those counting on us and to work alongside supportive friends, donors, leaders and advocates in the community."

Since the survey started in 1990, MD Anderson has been named one of the top two cancer hospitals, and it has ranked first 14 times in the last 17 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcanceru.s. & worldhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
11 killed in massive bridge collapse during storm in Italy
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Show More
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road
More News