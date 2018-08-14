MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.

MD Anderson Cancer Center is once again ranked No. 1 for cancer care in the U.S.That's from U.S. News and World's report's annual "Best Hospitals" survey.The survey takes into account survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and reputation.In a statement, MD Anderson's president says that it's an honor that reflects the team's commitment to ending cancer."MD Anderson is proud and grateful to be recognized once again as the leading cancer center in the nation, an honor that reflects our team's commitment to ending cancer," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "It is a privilege for our 20,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers to serve those counting on us and to work alongside supportive friends, donors, leaders and advocates in the community."Since the survey started in 1990, MD Anderson has been named one of the top two cancer hospitals, and it has ranked first 14 times in the last 17 years.