1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department has reported that a person in Sugar Land has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Health officials say the patient, who lives in Sugar Land, tested positive at a local hospital.

The Fort Bend County officials did not release information about where the adult was exposed to the virus.

As a precaution, the city will increase mosquito spraying to twice a week, and will continue to work closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to trap and test mosquitoes for West Nile.

Officials say no mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus since the week of Aug. 10.

Health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants if going outdoors.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
  • High fever

  • Headache

  • Neck stiffness

  • Tremors

  • Convulsions

  • Muscle weakness

  • Vision loss

  • Numbness


People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.

