Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Freeway in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she was struck multiple times on the North Freeway in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.The incident happened Wednesday night in the 20999 block of the North Freeway at Louetta. As a result, all the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.At this time, it's unclear what happened or how long it will take for the highway to reopen.