woman killed

Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Freeway in north Harris County, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Fwy, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she was struck multiple times on the North Freeway in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the 20999 block of the North Freeway at Louetta. As a result, all the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.

At this time, it's unclear what happened or how long it will take for the highway to reopen.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharris countywoman killedharris county sheriffs officetrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Man charged in girlfriend's murder remains on the run, HPD says
Family pleads to find person who killed pregnant woman in SW Houston
HPD searching for man who shot and killed woman in NW Houston
Man sentenced to prison after killing wife and fleeing with kids
TOP STORIES
Video shows catalytic converter stolen in just a matter of seconds
Man may have been shot over basketball game argument, sheriff says
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
Klein ISD teacher accused of showing porn in class, police say
City employees to get paid leave for prenatal wellness, baby bonding
Registered sex offender accused of filming man in Home Depot restroom
Car chase ends with 4 detained and 1 man hit in SW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Baby found in dumpster close to being identified
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Cooler and less humid Thursday
Gov. Abbott eases inspections at Nuevo Leon bridge
More TOP STORIES News