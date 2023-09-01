EZ tag users to start paying discounted tolls on Monday, Sept. 4

ABC13's Elissa Rivas breaks down why it pays to own an EZ-Tag now, thanks to the toll road authority making them free.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- EZ tag users will start receiving a discount on tolls from the Harris County Toll Road Authority on Monday morning.

All of this is an effort by HCTRA to make using its EZ tag system easier.

First, EZ tags are now free, up to eight tags per account.

You will also receive a 10% reduction in the posted toll if you are using an EZ tag and driving a two-axle vehicle.

The minimum account balance has been lowered to $10 for those accounts with just one to two cars, and you can use cash when paying on your account at an EZ tag store. All of the changes are meant to make using an EZ tag more accessible to drivers on the Harris County tollways. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Harris County Toll Road Authority will change signage and launch the new system.

These changes were all voted into effect by the Harris County Commissioners Court in July. By the way, your EZ tag works throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and, if you're really road-tripping, even Kansas.

