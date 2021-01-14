2 killed, 1 injured in 3 north Harris County shootings

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County had a violent night Wednesday on the northside where three different shootings broke out, leaving two men dead.

A man was shot outside a Walmart at the North Freeway and Louetta sometime before 6 p.m.

Deputies at the scene said two people got into an argument after a minor accident in the store's parking lot.

During the argument, one man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot another man. The victim was said to be in stable condition and the suspect is still at large.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a white sedan fled the scene.





A deadly shooting took place in the 15000 block of Ella Blvd, where deputies say a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez said in a tweet around 7:30 p.m. that deputies were investigating the shooting.





The county's third shooting happened in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies found a man shot inside his truck. He was taken to Memorial Hermann via LifeFlight, but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say another man who was inside the truck at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Deputies don't know how many shooters there were, but say there were a large number of shots fired. Photos from the scene show the victim's truck with more than a dozen bullet holes in it.

The victim in the shooting is known to law enforcement due to past incidents with HCSO, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for surveillance video. The suspect(s) is still on the run, but deputies believe they left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Deputies noted that the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is not a high crime area.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyhomicideshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landowners and migrants left in wake of border wall debate
Cold front sweeps through Texas Thursday
Rockets trade Harden in 4-team blockbuster deal, ESPN reports
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
Houston mom pleads for answers in son's shooting death
Show More
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
More Texans eligible for vaccine than doses available
HPD officer was part of Capitol storm, chief says
Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to prison
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
More TOP STORIES News