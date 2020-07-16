Harris County sex crime suspect accused of Louisiana murder, kidnapping

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A convicted sex offender who was out on bond for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Harris County is now accused of murder and kidnapping in southwest Louisiana.
Neil Patrick Broussard was taken into custody Thursday morning near Lake Charles after an overnight manhunt, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Broussard was wanted in connection with the killing of two people and the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Westlake, Louisiana.
Deputies were called to a shooting Wednesday in Westlake, Louisiana, and found three people with gunshot wounds.
Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18, were pronounced dead. Catherine R. Hidalgo, 40, survived the shooting and told deputies Broussard stole her car and kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter.
Hidalgo was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Broussard was described by investigators as a family acquaintance, KPLC-TV reported. Deputies were in the process of obtaining an Amber Alert for the 14-year-old when she was found safe nearly three hours later approximately 17 miles away from her home.
The stolen car was also located.
Broussard is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and two counts of first degree murder in connection with the Louisiana incidents.
Broussard is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005.
He was later convicted on two counts of molestation of a juvenile in connection with abusing a then-12-year-old for more than two years, according to court records. La Porte Police conducted the investigation. An officer met with the victim on April 7th, 2018. The victim who was then 22-years-old, told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Broussard from 12-years-old to 14-years-old at multiple locations, including her home in La Porte beginning in 2009.
She joined a summer league, TKO Basketball. Broussard coached the team. The victim said Broussard initially touched her in a motel room the team was staying at during a tournament. She said at the time Broussard was 40-years-old. The relationship continued when they returned to La Porte. The victim told police the sexual abuse occurred two to three times a week for two years until she stopped the relationship on October 5, 2011 when she was 14-years-old.
A La Porte officer interviewed Broussard in Lake Charles where he admitted to coaching the victim and to having a relationship with her but claimed it was not a sexual one, according to court records.
Broussard also admitted to being alone with the victim at her home, his home and an apartment in Houston for the purpose of letting her take a shower.
Now, he faces a separate charge in Harris County of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Broussard was out on bond for the Harris County crime when Louisiana authorities say he shot and killed the two teens and wounded Hidalgo before kidnapping the 14-year-old.
