Harris County Pct. 8 Constable's deputy injured in crash in Pasadena area, authorities say

Sunday, October 29, 2023 7:04PM
Pct. 8 deputy injured in Pasadena-area crash
A Precinct 8 Constable's deputy is expected to be OK after his unit was hit along the Southbelt area Saturday night, authorities said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's deputy is recovering after being hit on the southbelt Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. near Red Bluff Road. The constable's office said the deputy was stopped because several lawn chairs were blocking traffic. At some point, the deputy's vehicle was then hit by another driver.

As a result, the deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released.

Authorities said the driver who hit the deputy had a child inside, but both are expected to be OK.

No arrests were made in the case.

