officer involved shooting

Suspect shoots at Pct. 6 deputy constable up to 8 times during SE Houston chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable escaped injury after a chase suspect shot at him up to eight times overnight.

The chase began around midnight when the deputy constable tried to pull the suspect over for driving erratically.

That's when the suspect fired shots at the deputy constable. The chase lasted for about eight minutes.

"Shots fired. Driver started shooting at me," the deputy constable could be heard saying on an emergency call.

Houston police responded to the shooting.

The deputy constable was not hit.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into the back of a truck on Woodridge, just off the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Police say there were two people in the truck at the time of the crash, but neither of them were hurt.

"Thankfully, he was the only one in the vehicle. But there's a car seat in the back, and there are what appear to be some children's backpacks and things like that," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police say the suspect passed out while in the back of a patrol car.

They are not sure if it was due to drugs or some kind of impairment. He was taken to the hospital.

"What was found in the vehicle was a firearm, as well as several different types of narcotics, which also leads us to believe that he might be having some type of reaction to some type of inducement of illegal narcotics," Willkens said. "What we found in the car was methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and some type of unknown pill, so quite a variety of substances that can really harm you."
