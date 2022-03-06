HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person involved in a crash with a deputy tried to run away Saturday night, deputies said.
Investigators said a Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Deputy's vehicle was hit around 11:15 p.m. on Blackhawk Blvd. and Sagedowne Lane.
One suspect tried to run away from the scene, but the deputy managed to call for backup, according to authorities. That's when a stun gun was used and the suspect was taken down.
It's not clear if that person was the driver. The hit deputy suffered a leg injury and was transported by ambulance, investigators said.
All suspects were taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
Suspect attempts to flee after hitting Harris County Pct. 2 Deputy constable vehicle
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News