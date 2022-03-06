car crash

Suspect attempts to flee after hitting Harris County Pct. 2 Deputy constable vehicle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person involved in a crash with a deputy tried to run away Saturday night, deputies said.

Investigators said a Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Deputy's vehicle was hit around 11:15 p.m. on Blackhawk Blvd. and Sagedowne Lane.

One suspect tried to run away from the scene, but the deputy managed to call for backup, according to authorities. That's when a stun gun was used and the suspect was taken down.

It's not clear if that person was the driver. The hit deputy suffered a leg injury and was transported by ambulance, investigators said.

All suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story.
