Harris County commissioners court votes for exemptions for qualifying child care facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Commissioner's Court has voted in favor of property-tax exemptions for qualifying child care facilities.

The move comes less than a week after the City of Houston carried out the same measure. These actions are the result of November's passage of Texas Proposition 2, which allows cities and counties in the state to give out such exemptions. They can be as low as 50%, but Harris County and the City of Houston are both offering 100% exemptions.

"It's just incredible for kids in the community," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Facilities receiving the exemption must take part in the Texas Rising Star Program, which is a state initiative that requires members to have higher standards than ordinary child care providers.

Additionally, 20% of enrollees at those facilities must be receiving subsidized services through the Texas Workforce Commission.

Harris County estimates there are 327 eligible facilities in their jurisdiction.

Day cares and child care facilities lost federal COVID-19 funding last fall, and these exemptions are intended to help them overcome those financial losses.

