Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable shot during robbery in NW Houston

A veteran Precinct 5 deputy working security at a restaurant in the 2900 block of N. Shepherd has been shot and injured. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. HPD is handling the scene and will be providing updates along with our agency this evening. #hounews — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) October 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepherd.Police say the deputy was attempting to stop the robbery when several shots were fired at him at 8:30 p.m.The deputy was sitting outside in his vehicle when he saw the suspect enter the restaurant with a ski mask and automatic weapon, according to authorities.Police say the suspect spotted the deputy and fired at least four times.The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.A good Samaritan helped administer first aid to the deputy.The suspect is still on the run. He is described as a black male standing at 6'3'' wearing a green sweat suit.Witnesses saw a white Dodge Charger leave the scene.