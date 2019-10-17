Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable shot during robbery in NW Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.

The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepherd.

Police say the deputy was attempting to stop the robbery when several shots were fired at him at 8:30 p.m.

The deputy was sitting outside in his vehicle when he saw the suspect enter the restaurant with a ski mask and automatic weapon, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect spotted the deputy and fired at least four times.

The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A good Samaritan helped administer first aid to the deputy.

The suspect is still on the run. He is described as a black male standing at 6'3'' wearing a green sweat suit.

Witnesses saw a white Dodge Charger leave the scene.

