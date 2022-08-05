Suspect fires shots at Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies before crashing during high-speed chase

The suspect took off on foot after crashing into innocent bystanders, deputies said. A K-9 caught up to him in a nearby wooded area, and his gun was found in a storm drain.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies were shot at during a wild and dangerous high-speed chase in northwest Harris County overnight.

The 8-mile chase came to an end after the suspect crashed into a car not involved in the chase on SH-249 and Antoine Drive.

At one point, the driver and deputies were going more than 100 miles per hour, officials said.

The chase began when deputies tried to pull the suspect over in the 12600 block of Jones Road.

Deputies said it's unclear why he didn't stop.

When the suspect tried to get onto SH-249 from Grant Road, deputies said he fired approximately three shots at officers.

No one was hit.

"Any injuries?" a dispatch worker asked on radio traffic. "Negative, he's still south on 249. He's way ahead of me. He's going 100, probably 110. Shots are fired. Y'all be aware," the officer replied.

After shots were fired, deputies backed off from the chase. Not long after, they were alerted to a major crash.

Investigators said the suspect crashed into an SUV, hitting people who were not involved. None of them were seriously hurt.

Video from the end of the chase shows people being treated at the scene.

There were several people at a nearby Whataburger who saw and heard the crash. Some of them ran to help.

"Yeah, but we didn't know why the siren was on. We just knew it was a wreck," one witness said.

"They were already chasing him because they came so quick. The helicopter was already on top," another woman said.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the car with his gun and fled on foot, deputies said.

A DPS chopper and K-9 officers were able to track him down in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained from contact with the K-9.

The K-9 found his firearm hidden in a storm drain, investigators said.

