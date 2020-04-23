Harris County Pct. 1 to provide masks ahead of mandatory order

If you're in need of a mask, starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. they will be handing them out at two locations. One distribution site will be at the Canaan Baptist Church at 5117 Lockwood Drive. The second location will be at the True Light Missionary Baptist Church at 7102 N. Main.
According to Precinct 1, they only have enough for the first 100 cars.
The additional distribution days are:
- Saturday, April 25: Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church - 902 W. 8th Street
- Sunday, April 26: Cliffdale Baptist Church - 854 Enterprise Street
- Tuesday, April 28: New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church - 9126 Jensen Drive
- Thursday, April 30: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7104 Homestead Road
- Saturday, May 2: Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church - 908 E. 32 1/2 Street
Need a #facemask? We're giving away #FREEfacemasks to the first 100 cars on these dates:— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) April 22, 2020
4/23, 4/25, 4/26, 4/28, 4/30 & 5/2
Call Erica Davis for more info 832-286-3876. #KashmereGardens #northside #AcresHomes #IndependenceHeights #HarrisCounty #FacemaskMandate pic.twitter.com/QZdyFaon1T
This drive is taking place 24 hours after Harris County Judge and Mayor Turner announced the mandatory order for Harris County.
The order, which is issued for everyone 10 years and older, is something that came with criticism.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called this an abuse of the use of executive orders and the ultimate government overreach.
Meanwhile, Judge Hidalgo is standing her ground and believes face coverings will help lessen the spread of the virus.
The order goes into effect on Monday, April 27. Leaders are urging the use of cloth and masks. Those who violate the order will face a $1,000 fine.
SEE ALSO:
Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.