Harris County Pct. 1 to provide masks ahead of mandatory order

Saturday, April 25: Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church - 902 W. 8th Street

Sunday, April 26: Cliffdale Baptist Church - 854 Enterprise Street

Tuesday, April 28: New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church - 9126 Jensen Drive

Thursday, April 30: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7104 Homestead Road

Saturday, May 2: Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church - 908 E. 32 1/2 Street

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and faith leaders are doing what they can to provide people with masks ahead of Judge Lina Hidalgo's mandatory mask order.If you're in need of a mask, starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. they will be handing them out at two locations. One distribution site will be at the Canaan Baptist Church at 5117 Lockwood Drive. The second location will be at the True Light Missionary Baptist Church at 7102 N. Main.According to Precinct 1, they only have enough for the first 100 cars.The additional distribution days are:This drive is taking place 24 hours after Harris County Judge and Mayor Turner announced the mandatory order for Harris County.The order, which is issued for everyone 10 years and older, is something that came with criticism.Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called this an abuse of the use of executive orders and the ultimate government overreach.Meanwhile, Judge Hidalgo is standing her ground and believes face coverings will help lessen the spread of the virus.The order goes into effect on Monday, April 27. Leaders are urging the use of cloth and masks. Those who violate the order will face a $1,000 fine.