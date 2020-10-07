reopen texas

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says no to reopening bars until 'virus is under control'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is leaning on keeping bars closed after Gov. Greg Abbott gave county judges the decision to reopen.

Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that bars can open up to 50 percent capacity beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.

There are restrictions, including no standing.

Judge Hidalgo quickly took to Twitter to voice her concerns and said indoor gatherings shouldn't be taking place.



"This applies to bars as well," tweeted the judge.

Eyewitness News contacted Hidalgo's office directly and asked if Harris County bars will be allowed to reopen after the governor's announcement. Her office responded saying, "not at this time."



In a video posted by the governor on Wednesday, he said the authority will be given to county judges to decide whether to open at all, but if they choose to, the capacity cannot exceed 50 percent.

READ MORE: Texas bars can reopen to 50% capacity, but decision up to county judges, Gov. Abbott says
