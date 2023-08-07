A record number of people died in the custody of the Harris County Jail last year, and in January, four more died at the jail. There were no deaths at the jail in February.

Families of inmates who died in Harris County Jail plan to file lawsuit against the county

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Families whose loved ones died at Harris County Jail plan to announce they are suing the county on Monday.

In 2022, at least 28 inmates died in the custody of Harris County Jail. The lawsuit claims the deceased inmates were deprived of their constitutional rights.

The families will join attorney Ben Crump at a news conference Monday afternoon to announce more details of the lawsuit. ABC13 will be there and will bring you in-depth coverage.

