Inmate accused of trying to stab assistant district attorney assigned to cases with shank: Records

Victor Guzman is accused of trying to harm an assistant district attorney with a nine-inch steel shank he was found to have while being incarcerated.

Victor Guzman is accused of trying to harm an assistant district attorney with a nine-inch steel shank he was found to have while being incarcerated.

Victor Guzman is accused of trying to harm an assistant district attorney with a nine-inch steel shank he was found to have while being incarcerated.

Victor Guzman is accused of trying to harm an assistant district attorney with a nine-inch steel shank he was found to have while being incarcerated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County inmate convicted of aggravated robbery has found himself in additional trouble after being accused of trying to stab a prosecutor.

Victor Guzman is charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility. Court records reveal that Guzman allegedly commented about using the item, described as a nine-inch steel shank, to harm the assistant district attorney assigned to his pending cases and previous ones.

Documents said Guzman planned to commit the act inside of a courtroom.

Guzman appeared in court on Thursday morning, heavily surrounded by Harris County deputies.

RELATED: Detention officer brutally attacked by inmate as Harris County Jail deals with staffing shortages



Guzman was found guilty of aggravated robbery on Oct. 13, 2022, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Although, due to several other pending cases, he was being held at the Harris County Jail.

During that time, investigators found the weapon in Guzman's possession.

In court, the judge deemed Guzman a continued threat to society but also a danger to fellow inmates, detention officers, and deputies who operate inside the Harris County Jail.

Due to the charge, court documents said that Guzman would have several privileges revoked.

Documents say that he will only be allowed one visitor under supervision who is identified. He is not permitted incoming or outgoing phone calls, emails, or any other communication besides his attorney on record. He is also no longer allowed to purchase or have items delivered from the commissary.

RELATED: Harris County Jail inspection report shows troubling staffing shortage impacting inmates and staff

In addition, he was sentenced to solitary confinement and will not have any interaction with the general population.

Guzman's next court appearance is in March.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.