Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to provide update on flood mitigation project this morning

Tuesday morning, county leaders will discuss progress being made on a north Houston stormwater detention basin that helps control the flooding of White Oak Bayou.
As we get closer to hurricane season, county officials are emphasizing preparedness, especially when it comes to flooding.
At 10 a.m., Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be providing an update on the county's efforts, particularly regarding the north Houston basin.
The Fairbanks north Houston excavation project is adding 75 million gallons of capacity to the basin, about 114 olympic sized swimming pools.
Making progress on the channel repair work (Phase 6: bank/toe repair) along Buffalo Bayou, near downtown Houston. Learn more: https://t.co/xaxJlgrV3w pic.twitter.com/KOGa0e9Xzi— HCFCD (@hcfcd) May 6, 2020
The Harris County Flood Control District tweeted photos of some of the projects they've been working on as hurricane season approaches.
The projects include repair work at Buffalo Bayou and the instillation of turf grass in various locations to protect from erosion.
Turf grass is the quickest way to establish erosion protection, reducing the need for future repairs. Establishment of native grasses ensures optimal biodiversity within the channel system. Learn more about our vegetation management program: https://t.co/96MhTxqo3Y #HuntingBayou pic.twitter.com/88FucxyqqZ— HCFCD (@hcfcd) May 5, 2020
Work on these projects has not stopped during the pandemic, as construction employees are seen as essential workers.
A map on the flood district website shows capital projects being worked on around the area to help lessen flood risk and damage.
The projects are all thanks to bond funding, federal grants and local partnerships.
