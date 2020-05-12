Society

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to provide update on flood mitigation project this morning

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Progress is being made on a major flood mitigation project in Harris County.

Tuesday morning, county leaders will discuss progress being made on a north Houston stormwater detention basin that helps control the flooding of White Oak Bayou.

As we get closer to hurricane season, county officials are emphasizing preparedness, especially when it comes to flooding.

At 10 a.m., Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be providing an update on the county's efforts, particularly regarding the north Houston basin.

ABC13 will stream Hidalgo's update live in the video above.

The Fairbanks north Houston excavation project is adding 75 million gallons of capacity to the basin, about 114 olympic sized swimming pools.



The Harris County Flood Control District tweeted photos of some of the projects they've been working on as hurricane season approaches.

The projects include repair work at Buffalo Bayou and the instillation of turf grass in various locations to protect from erosion.



Work on these projects has not stopped during the pandemic, as construction employees are seen as essential workers.

A map on the flood district website shows capital projects being worked on around the area to help lessen flood risk and damage.

The projects are all thanks to bond funding, federal grants and local partnerships.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyfloodingstormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
State starts Harvey recovery program amid slow progress
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
8-mile Westheimer resurfacing project to cause big delays
Armed carjacking suspect taken down by police K9
Robbers on the run after creating mayhem inside Chevron
Houston city council to be tested for COVID-19 today
Show More
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Kroger opens drive through COVID-19 testing locations
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News