deputy-involved shooting

Harris County sheriff deputy injured in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been wounded in a shooting, authorities say.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive in north Harris County just before 6 p.m. Officials say the deputy was serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.



The deputy was taken to Northwest Houston Hospital in unknown condition, but the sheriff's office tweeted that the deputy was alert and conscious.

Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene on foot. There is currently a manhunt underway in the area. Dozens and dozens of law enforcement patrol cars are on the scene.



Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic on Veterans Memorial is backed up.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as details become available.
