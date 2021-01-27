Harris County sheriff deputy injured in shooting

Deputies responding to report of officer down. Veterans Memorial & Forrestburg. Suspect on run. No further info at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tIENKKih3I — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 26, 2021

A deputy has been shot and wounded in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive. The deputy has been taken to the hospital. No suspects in custody at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CQx3vkLIjj — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been wounded in a shooting, authorities say.The shooting happened Tuesday in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive in north Harris County just before 6 p.m. Officials say the deputy was serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.The deputy was taken to Northwest Houston Hospital in unknown condition, but the sheriff's office tweeted that the deputy was alert and conscious.Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene on foot. There is currently a manhunt underway in the area. Dozens and dozens of law enforcement patrol cars are on the scene.Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic on Veterans Memorial is backed up.