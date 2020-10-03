Harris County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash during chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries during a pursuit of a suspect overnight in west Harris County.

It happened some time before 2 a.m. Saturday on Fry Rd. and Katy Freeway.

The deputy was chasing a vehicle when the crash happened, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Other deputies were able to stop the suspect.

It wasn't clear what led to the chase or how the crash happened. The deputy's injuries were believed to be minor.



In an unrelated incident in northwest Harris County, another suspect ran from Harris County Sheriff's deputies and Precinct 4 deputy constables and crashed into another vehicle overnight.

It happened on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial Drive. The suspect vehicle severed another car and flipped.

The innocent driver in the severed car was pinned for a time and suffered head injuries, deputies said. It wasn't clear why the driver ran from authorities or what charges they face.

Deputies found a loaded gun inside the vehicle, HCSO said. Two suspects were arrested on the scene.

