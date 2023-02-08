1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and a second person was taken to the hospital after a fiery multi-vehicle crash in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Wednesday's crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Rankin Road. Gonzalez said four vehicles were involved, and at least one of them was fully engulfed in flames.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as the road is currently shut down.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.