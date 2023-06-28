Man taken into custody after hourslong SWAT scene in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after barricading himself, prompting an hourslong SWAT scene in northwest Harris County.

The scene began unfolding at about 9:43 a.m. at 8989 West Road, where authorities said a man was wanted for a family assault charge had barricaded himself.

The identity of the suspect was not released, but authorities said it did not appear that anyone else was inside the building with him.

In a 3:35 p.m. update, the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the man was taken into custody "without incident."