Deputies investigating shooting death of man in north Harris County, sheriff says

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Cypress Station. At the scene, deputies found a man had been shot by an unknown suspect(s).
The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Gonzalez.
At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at an apt complex located at 505 Cypress Station. A male has been shot by unknown suspect(s). The male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mq4okk4LCv— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 13, 2022
ABC13 has a crew en route to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.