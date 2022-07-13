man killed

Deputies investigating shooting death of man in north Harris County, sheriff says

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At about 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Cypress Station. At the scene, deputies found a man had been shot by an unknown suspect(s).

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Gonzalez.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.



ABC13 has a crew en route to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

