Deputies investigating shooting death of man in north Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at an apt complex located at 505 Cypress Station. A male has been shot by unknown suspect(s). The male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mq4okk4LCv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 13, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.At about 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Cypress Station. At the scene, deputies found a man had been shot by an unknown suspect(s).The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Gonzalez.At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.