Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Briarcreek Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, authorities found a man was shot multiple times. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
