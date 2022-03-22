Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Harris County, sheriff says

Pct 4 units responded to the 21000 blk of Old Ranch Rd. Units found an adult male with several gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. HCSO Investigators are enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 22, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County.Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Briarcreek Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.At the scene, authorities found a man was shot multiple times. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.