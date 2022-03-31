Man accused in 2 murder cases in Harris and Galveston county out on $1M bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused in the murders of two Houston-area men has been released on a $1.5 million bond, records show.On Thursday, Crime Stoppers along with the family of Joshua Sandoval, one of the victims, discussed the latest developments and warned the community of the suspect's release.Devan Jordon was charged in the summer of 2021 with capital murder in the death of Sandoval, who was followed home and shot to death. In November 2021, Jordon posted a $500,000 bond out of Harris County jail, according to records.In December 2021, one month after posting bond, Jordon was charged with the capital murder of Jeffrey Johnson. According to authorities, on June 10, Johnson and his wife had dined at the Capital Grille restaurant on Westheimer in the Galleria area. Court records show a white Mercedes SUV waited at the restaurant parking lot and then followed Johnson to his home in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive in League City.When Johnson and his wife arrived at their home, police said the couple was targeted by three robbers, including Jordon. Johnson was shot inside his garage and died the following day.Records show between May and June, Jordon's cell phone location was also linked to robberies and shootings in Midtown, the Sandoval case in the Washington Ave. corridor, River Oaks, Sugar Land, Memorial Villages, and Johnsons case in League City.Jordon remained in Galveston County Jail until Wednesday, March 30, when he posted a $1 million bond."In my 30 plus years of being involved in the criminal justice system, I have never seen a defendant released on multiple bonds for capital murder, in two different counties," Andy Kahan, the Crime Stoppers director of victim services said during the conference. "Capital murder is the only offense, in which a judge has discretion. They do not have to grant a bond."