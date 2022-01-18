man killed

22-year-old accused of shooting stepfather to death in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with the death of his stepfather following a shooting in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Cypress Station near the North Freeway. Initially, the victim, 40-year-old Emile Pogue, had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

But in a Tuesday update, Gonzalez shared Pogue's stepson, Dekalon Perry, had been arrested in connection with his death and charged with murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown, but records show Perry remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

