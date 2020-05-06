Here are the number of COVID-19 cases in your area, down to the zip code

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of ZIP codes in the Katy area appear to have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harris County, according to the latest data from Harris County Public Health.Data updates are uploaded each day at 4 p.m. to the interactive site.As of Wednesday, May 6, ZIP code 77449 in Katy appeared to have the most confirmed cases in Harris County. Neighors to the east in ZIP code 77084 were just behind with the second highest number of confirmed casesThe ZIP code feature is part of a list of how COVID-19 data is broken down by health officials. The website also shows cases by combined age groups, gender, and ethnicity.In some areas, there was a stark contrast in the numbers in neighboring ZIP codes.Houston's East End area reported only 15 cases while just across the Eastex Freeway in the downtown area, the positive numbers exceeded 130 on Wednesday.Fort Bend County reported the most cases in the county were in Missouri City's 77459. Richmond's 77469 had the second most cases in the county as of Wednesday, May 6.Some rural areas including Thompsons, Guy, and Beasley have zero confirmed cases.