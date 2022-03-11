Rangers serve warrants on Harris County as contract investigation intensifies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement sources tell 13 Investigates that Texas Rangers are in the process of serving search warrants at locations across Harris County.
Starting early Friday morning, Texas Rangers fanned out across Houston, seizing documents and electronics from the executive offices at Harris County Administration offices in an investigation into a COVID-19 contract awarded to a firm with alleged ties to members of the county administration. Other locations have been and are being visited by Rangers as well.
The DPS has not returned 13 Investigates' calls.
In a brief statement, the Harris County District Attorney's office tells 13 Investigates, "A judge signed search warrants which are legal authorization to search for and seize potential evidence of a crime. Out of fairness for all parties involved, we have no additional comment at this time."
It is the latest and most public sign of an intensifying investigation into how a multimillion dollar COVID-19 contract was awarded to a company called Elevate Strategies.
Elevate Strategies, run by Felicity Pereyra, won the contract in June 2021, beating out much larger health care companies, which had also bid. A call to Pereyra Friday morning has not been returned.
Amidst controversy over the hiring, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo canceled the deal months later. But, county documents obtained by 13 Investigates show the county still paid nearly $1.4 million on the contract as it wound down.
Hidalgo's spokesperson did not comment and referred questions to the judge's law firm. Lawyers there have not yet returned our calls.
Some of money paid to Elevate and the equipment purchased with it was returned by the contractor to Harris County.
The county asked for $207,524 of the $1,425,237 it paid Elevate Strategies back. The company refunded the county $177,1813.54 on Sept. 29, 2021, and the remaining $30,342.70 on Oct. 26, 2021.
Invoices and refund checks obtained by 13 Investigates shows the company refunded the county for the cost of "50 one-year unlimited data plans for 50 tablets" and "digital ad reservations."
In November 2021, the Harris County district attorney demanded documents from multiple county offices examining how the county selected a vendor for an $11 million vaccine outreach contract.
13 Investigates sources confirmed then that commissioners' offices received subpoenas requesting documents from January 2021 until November 2021. The broad request asked not only about the winning firm, but other bidders as well.
Elevate Strategies is a small Houston firm and the contract was designed to reach unvaccinated people in Harris County to convince them to get vaccinated.
Pereyra assisted in the 2015 Houston mayoral campaign for Adrian Garcia, who is now a Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2, according to initial reports from the Houston Chronicle. Garcia previously told the Chronicle he was not involved in in awarding the contract and didn't know about Pereyra's connection beforehand.
When asked about the subpoenas in January, a lawyer for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told 13 Investigates, "we have always followed the law and we continue to follow the law."
