Harris County Pct. 4 deputy runs over chase suspect who was trying to escape, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect was allegedly run over by a Harris County deputy while trying to escape law enforcement early on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it started with a family disturbance call at about 12:45 a.m. in the Cypresswood area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a 49-year-old man involved in the disturbance took off in a vehicle, leading them on an approximately 25-minute chase, HCSO said.

Authorities said Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were able to spike the car and make it stop on Raven Cliff and Twin Falls Crossing.

The suspect then got out of the car and tried to make a run for it before a Pct. 4 deputy hit him with a patrol unit.

Deputies said the suspect suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital and taken to the Harris County Jail.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

