Boil water notice lifted in north Harris County 3 days after main line break caused outage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A precautionary boil water notice was lifted for areas served by Harris County Utility District 16 water system.

On Thursday, Inframark told Eyewitness News that the notice was due to a water outage caused by a main line break.

The water boil notice lasted about three days.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today April 22, 2023," Inframark said on Saturday in a statement to ABC13.

Utility District 16 is situated east of the Hardy Toll Road and bound to the west by Imperial Valley Drive. The district goes as far north as Richey Road and as far south as Rankin Road.

Neighborhoods that fall under the district include Sycamore Bend, Imperial Plaza, Imperial Green, Meadowview Farms, and a portion of Northridge Park.

