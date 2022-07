HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're thinking about adopting a dog, the Harris County Animal Shelter says they are over capacity.They're currently taking care of more than 400 dogs in a building that holds 250.The animal shelter is located on Canino Road near Downey Street by Melrose park.Right now adoptions will include a microchip, vaccinations, spay, and neuter.The shelter is open from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on weekends and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the weekdays.To adopt a pet, visit the Harris County Animal Shelter's website.