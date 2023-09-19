Harris County adopts new budget for 2024 amid Judge Lina Hidalgo's absence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officially has a new budget.

It includes $2.4 billion for the county's general fund, $128 million for the Harris County Flood Control District, and $888 million for the Harris County Hospital District.

The new property tax rate is slightly lower than last year's, but when you factor in rising property values, the county budget director said you could actually even see your taxes go up this year.

The biggest changes you might see are in the criminal justice area, with funding increases to the sheriff's offices, district attorney, and each constable.

Commissioners also voted to create three new criminal district courts to help reduce the county's case backlog.

"Sixty-five percent of the Harris County general operating budget goes into justice and safety," Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. "That's both the criminal justice side as well as family law and everything else."

During last year's budget vote, Republicans on the court skipped meetings for nearly two months, denying commissioners a quorum and forcing them to fall back on a budget smaller than either side wanted.

This year, with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo still out on medical leave, the only Republican on the court, Tom Ramsey, could have derailed or at least delayed the budget process but chose not to.

"We focused on what was important to the people of Harris County, and it makes all the difference in the world," Ramsey said.

"There was a lot of anticipation on whether we would have to look at doing this later this month, but I'm proud that our colleagues all worked together to make this happen," Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

Commissioner Ellis, as the senior-most member of the court, has taken over the judge's duties until her scheduled Oct. 2 return.

"I had a brief conversation with her (Monday), and I went through the budget," Ellis said. "She was asking questions about what we did, and I think she'll be pleased."

