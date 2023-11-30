Mother didn't approve of most of 17-year-old's friends before daughter murder inside Richmond home

Patricia Layton, the mother of a 16-year-old shot to death in a Richmond home, said she was concerned with who her daughter was hanging with.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Richmond is speaking only to ABC13 after she lost her daughter in a violent act over the weekend.

Investigators said Hannah Layton was shot to death in a house on Crestwood Drive.

Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to her murder. Detectives said he's currently in a juvenile detention center, was denied release, and isn't talking.

The Richmond Police Department said the 16-year-old called 911 and told them Hannah was shot.

"When someone dies, you just feel like dying with them," Patricia Layton, Hannah's mother, told Eyewitness News. "This is my daughter, my only daughter."

Patricia Layton said her relationship with God keeps her from buckling to her knees in the wake of Hannah's death, which the mother learned through a phone call.

"I don't know anything. I just know she was shot, and she was shot in her baby brain, and she died instantly. That is all that they told me," Patricia said.

A neighbor's surveillance camera picked up what sounded like a gunshot at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Police arrived a few minutes later.

Patricia claimed the boy who was with her daughter was not known to her.

"I don't know who he is. I've never met him. I know he is from Richmond, Texas. I don't know nothing about him," she said.

Patricia said her daughter was heavily involved in the church and a typical girly 17-year-old. But, she said, Hannah was too trusting.

"I didn't approve of all her friends, and some of them kind of lived wild," Patricia said, adding that police collected Hannah's phone as evidence.

The suspect is a minor, so he has yet to be identified.

"If the public knows anything about him, please call Richmond police. I want justice for my daughter. I want justice. Justice will be served," Patricia said.

ABC13 attempted to speak with the owners of the house where police say Hannah was killed. Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspect lived there.

A couple answered the door but refused to speak with ABC13 on camera.

The family has a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. They are also holding a benefit fundraiser on Dec. 2 at 2804 Houston St. at 12 p.m.