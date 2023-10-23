The cost of candy this Halloween is up about 13% according to government statistics.

Boooo! Cost of candy going up 13% this Halloween

Here's some news about Halloween that's worth a few extra boos this year.

The cost of candy is going up by a lot. Prices are up about 13% this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

UCLA supply-chain expert Professor Christopher Tang says candy is so expensive because of the cost of ingredients.

It's also because these products are mainly made in the United States.

"The labor cost has gone up a lot because of inflation," Tang said. "The workers need to have a higher income so that they can survive."

"All the ingredients from wrapping paper to the basic ingredients like sugar, and also the cocoa beans that we have imported from Africa. So as a result, every single ingredient, element, and the wages are going up."

According to the National Retail Federation, the average household will spend about $35 on candy this year - up from $30 in the past.