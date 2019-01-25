H-E-B opens True Texas Boil House for Houston seafood fans

H-E-B officially opened its first True Texas Boil House in west Houston.Customers can walk up to the outdoor, concession-style grab-and-go restaurant located outside the H-E-B grocery store on Beechnut.Baskets and combos of shrimp, crawfish, crab legs and catfish with a bounty of sides, extras and sauces are available.If you don't want to take your food to-go, there are picnic tables so you can pinch, peel, eat and repeat right in front of the grocery store.You can get your seafood fix Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Mondays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.Texas True Boil House is located outside the H-E-B at 10100 Beechnut St., Houston, Texas 77072.