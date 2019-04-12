out and about with abc13

Houston's top 10 crawfish restaurants

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Crawfish season is here, but you don't have to go all the way to Louisiana to get some quality 'crawdaddies'.

EMBED More News Videos

Check out these restaurants for National Crawfish Day.



These are 10 places you can find right here in the Bayou City to get your mud bug fix.

Crawfish Shack
The Crawfish Shack offers a family friendly environment with a playground for the kiddos. They sell some of the tastiest crawfish for less than $7/lb. It's BYOB, so load up a cooler and take the trip if you've never been. Just make sure not to go on Mondays - they're closed.

LA Crawfish
There are five Houston-area LA Crawfish locations to choose from. They may have small menu but their crawfish have big taste.

Sam's Boat
Sam's Boat has been around over 30 years and has expanded to three Houston-area locations, as well as one in Austin. They serve up some great crawfish along with tons of other seafood options.

Guidry's Cajun Kitchen
Guidry's Cruisin' Cajun Crawfish began as a boiling facility, and the business has grown to offer a restaurant, full-service catering, and good sized crawfish.

Blue Water Seafood
Blue Water Seafood has three locations to choose from. If you visit on Tuesdays and buy 4 lbs. of crawfish, they'll throw in a pound for free.

Hank's Crawfish
Hank's Crawfish on Westheimer will transport you to Louisiana via your taste buds with its Cajun seafood and crawfish.

The Boil House
Boil House gets their crawfish delivered daily from the pond to your plate. You can drive through if you're in a hurry or stop in and load up on all the 'finger lickin' crawfish your heart desires.

Zydeclaws

Zydeclaws in Humble is serves crawfish for $6.99/lb. every day except Monday. During the rest of the week they're a BYOB restaurant, so bring your favorite drinks and fill up on some delicious crawfish.

Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack
Crazy Alan's has a crazy deal on those delectable mud bugs. Order at least 5 lbs. and they're just $4.99/lb. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m. There's a Crazy Alan's in Kemah and in Houston.

Repkas
The Repkas opened their country store in 1986, and have been selling crawfish in Brookshire ever since. Repka's sells some of the tastiest live or cooked crawfish fresh from the Bayou State.

Honorable Mention: BB's Cafe
This 'Tex-Orleans' cafe is where Beyonce goes for her crawfish fix when she's in town.

EMBED More News Videos

What you don't know about crawfish

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonout and about with abc13restaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
6 places to enjoy waterfront dining in Clear Lake
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
Race to your next adventure at Pearland BMX
Pearland's first craft brewery BAKFISH
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News