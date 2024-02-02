Gypsy Joynt offers a slice of Mardi Gras magic

A royal treat! Savor the season with this freshly baked king cake.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Mardi Gras season swirls into full swing, a visit to Gypsy Joynt Cafe offers a delicious dive into a cherished tradition. Here, king cake is baked daily, each one a colorful and sweet delight.

"We make it from scratch, it's made fresh every day." Owner Lori Weller said.

Gypsy Joynt offers a variety of flavors from cinnamon butter to chocolate chip cream cheese plus the savory option of a muffuletta king cake.

"We do everything that is in a muffuletta, we roll it up in the king cake, wrap it and then put mozzarella and parmesan on top," Weller said.

Before jumping into the cafe business with her husband, Lori Weller was once a stay-at-home mom cooking for five kids.

"I'm not a trained pastry chef, it's just like cooking at home," Weller said.