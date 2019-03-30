Crime & Safety

CHILLING: Gunshot heard on security video as Papa John's pizza delivery driver was killed

In an eerie video that doesn't show much but just 10 seconds, you can hear a chilling single gunshot.

A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while walking back to his car Thursday night in north Harris County.

This is "Bob's" surveillance video. He wants his identity concealed, but he believes it's the one shot that possibly took the life of the Papa John's delivery driver.

"Twenty-five minutes later, we see the police officers come back and that's when they attended the call," he said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Glenn Takakura dropped off a pizza at the Kendall Manor Apartment complex, which is just feet away from where "Bob" lives. He said he was not surprised when he got an ABC13 news alert about the incident afterward.

"It's not been the first time. Within a week, we heard three gunshots," he said. "What can we do to stop this?"

He's hoping this will lead to more police patrolling as authorities look for Takakura's killer, but he is worried for his family.

"For me (I worry that) a ricochet bullet hitting my house, one of my kids walking in front of my house, (or) walking my dogs. It ain't safe, you know," he said.

Papa John's, where Takakura worked for the last three years, said it was sad to hear of this tragedy and is planning to pay for his funeral services.

"I'm a thousand percent sure that guy delivered a pizza about a year ago and that's what hurts me the most," he said.

The person who ordered the pizza for his family is not a suspect, officials say.

The president of Papa John's Houston, Keith Sullins, released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving one of our valued delivery drivers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as their investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and team members. We will support the family during this difficult time and plan to pay for his funeral services."

A Papa John's spokesperson says this is the franchise location's first fatality in 25 years.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether robbery was a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

