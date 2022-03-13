State trooper fatally shot gunman, 2 bodies found on suspect's property

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A state trooper shot and killed a gunman and later found two bodies on the man's property in south Brazos County, authorities say.On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., deputies alongside a Texas DPS Trooper responded to a disturbance at Stokes Circle.Upon arrival, officials said Randall Lee Isbell was found with a gun upon arrival and ignored commands to drop the weapon, leading a trooper to open fire.The 51-year-old gunman was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were reported injured.The Brazos County SWAT team also responded to the scene.Authorities began to search the property in hopes of finding and helping any injured victims.Instead, investigators said they found two bodies that were later identified as 51-year-old Daniel Rowe his wife 59-year-old Kelley Rowe.