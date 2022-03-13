dead body

State trooper fatally shot gunman, 2 bodies found on suspect's property

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos Co.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A state trooper shot and killed a gunman and later found two bodies on the man's property in south Brazos County, authorities say.

On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., deputies alongside a Texas DPS Trooper responded to a disturbance at Stokes Circle.

Upon arrival, officials said Randall Lee Isbell was found with a gun upon arrival and ignored commands to drop the weapon, leading a trooper to open fire.

The 51-year-old gunman was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were reported injured.

The Brazos County SWAT team also responded to the scene.


Authorities began to search the property in hopes of finding and helping any injured victims.

Instead, investigators said they found two bodies that were later identified as 51-year-old Daniel Rowe his wife 59-year-old Kelley Rowe.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office, the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, and the Texas Rangers are investigating this ongoing case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazos countrystate troopersfatal shootinggun controlgun violencegun lawsgunsbody founddead body
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEAD BODY
2 adults found dead in Montrose, police say
New exhibit honoring Sugar Land 95 opens at Fort Bend ISD
2 men found dead inside auto shop in north Harris Co.
Suspect in Houston rapper's slaying arrested at Atlanta airport
TOP STORIES
Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash, deputies say
Man's skeletal remains found near Anahuac, Chambers Co. deputies say
Texas Education Agency to examine teacher shortage under Gov. Abbott
UH men's basketball wins AAC title game with 71-53 win over Memphis
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Show More
Gov. Abbott visits Houston on statewide 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Storms move in ahead of a weak front Monday night
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
More TOP STORIES News