Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in SW Houston, police say

Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman "was flirting" with a victim's girlfriend before he opened fire at a gas station in southwest Houston on Friday, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at Shady Drive and Tidwell Road.

Investigators said the victim and his girlfriend were inside the gas station when the suspect began to flirt with the woman, sparking an argument.

The couple then walked back toward their truck parked at the gas pump when the suspect began to follow him, according to police.

As the victim got into his truck, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back, and fled the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect shot twice, but only one bullet hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, wearing a navy blue Reebok shirt, driving a gray newer Chevy truck model.