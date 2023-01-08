Child almost struck by gunfire after confrontation inside of convenience store turns deadly

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child inside a vehicle was narrowly missed by gunfire after the driver they were with was shot after an altercation inside a SW Houston convenience store, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Thursday at about 3: 30 p.m. Patrol officers with HPD and Houston Fire paramedics were called to the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary information states that the 27-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with a suspect, identified as 22-year-old William Cooper. That is when Cooper shot the victim, chased him out of the store, and shot him a second time, HPD said.

Police said from there, the gunfire struck the windshield of the victim's car, where the child was sitting. The child was not injured.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said two other men were inside the store with Cooper, who also was in a confrontation with the victim. One of the three picked up evidence from the scene and fled.

Cooper has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The victim has yet to be identified, pending family notification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts and/or the identities of the two other male suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.