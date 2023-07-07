ABC13 obtains surveillance footage of gunfire that damaged a woman's home that sits next to two nightclubs in Midtown.

ABC13 obtains footage of rapid gunfire that left woman's home riddled with bullets in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has acquired exclusive video showing multiple shots being fired from a Midtown parking lot in the 2400 block of Austin Street in the early morning hours of July 2.

Fortunately, nobody was hit, but multiple bullets entered the home of Carina Moreno while she was sleeping.

"I heard some loud bangs," she said. "It took me a few seconds to realize what was going on."

Houston police said they got their first call about the shots at about 2:30 a.m. when a couple leaving a club walked across the street to their car, got inside, and then witnessed the shots being fired.

That club is called Somewhere Houston, but Moreno said it has been causing problems since the building became Eleven Eleven Nightclub in 2021.

"People are out here extremely intoxicated and fighting," Moreno explained. "Before that club opened, it was very quiet on this street."

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed Eleven Eleven's license was revoked this past April due to its operating in a manner that wasn't in the best interest of public safety.

In 2022, two suits were filed against the club that accused patrons of being overserved before fatal drunk driving accidents.

Jose Zuniga's daughter, Jesslyn, was one of those victims.

"We want to know what happened," Zuniga said to ABC13 in 2022. "Like, we want to know what actually happened.

The Zunigas' suit is still going through the legal process.

Neighbors have expressed concerns that Somewhere Houston and Eleven Eleven are closely connected.

ABC13 has confirmed they share a promoter known as Sticky Promotions but has yet to receive a reply when we reached out to them or the club itself for comments.

TABC told ABC13 Somewhere Houston hadn't had a liquor license since opening this spring, but it has been operating under a temporary event license.

That license, TABC says, has a condition that allows alcohol to be sold at the club while its application for a permanent license is being reviewed.

Moreno spent Thursday cleaning up the damage to her home, which included broken glass and bullet holes on the exterior.

She hopes things get cleaned up before another traumatic event occurs in her neighborhood.

"My family's sense of security has been lost," she said. "Something needs to be done."

