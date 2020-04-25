Another violent night of shootings across Houston area

From a woman shot while driving to a mother allegedly murdered by her son, three people were shot within a five hour time frame.
In the past 60 hours the following violent crimes occurred within our city limits:— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 25, 2020
10 homicides
9 non-fatal shootings
1 non-fatal stabbing
Is the coddling of violent criminals by some activist judges/elected officials & packaged as criminal justice reform making us safer?
The latest shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in north Harris County along Adel Road. A woman said she was driving near Hugh Road when shots rang out from out of nowhere.
The woman was hit in the arm. Photos taken by a Harris County Sheriff's captain showed the woman's truck damaged by gunshots.
There was no description of the shooter.
District 1deputies are in the 1900 block of Adel Road. Adult female shot in the arm. Deputy applied a tourniquet and She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Violent Crimes Investigators are responding. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/6i58Uto9ni— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 25, 2020
Late Friday night on Houston's south side, a pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed at an apartment complex.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Reed Road near Highway 288. The driver was shot in the hip at the complex.
He drove back to the Pizza Hut on Cullen and was transported to a hospital. He's expected to survive, authorities said.
Farther south, a mother was shot and killed inside her parents' home in southeast Harris County in what deputies described as a domestic disturbance involving the woman's son.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive. The 37-year-old woman was reportedly shot several times by her 20-year-old son, according to Harris County deputies.
