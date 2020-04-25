Another violent night of shootings across Houston area

In the past 60 hours the following violent crimes occurred within our city limits:



10 homicides

9 non-fatal shootings

1 non-fatal stabbing



Is the coddling of violent criminals by some activist judges/elected officials & packaged as criminal justice reform making us safer? — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 25, 2020

District 1deputies are in the 1900 block of Adel Road. Adult female shot in the arm. Deputy applied a tourniquet and She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Violent Crimes Investigators are responding. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/6i58Uto9ni — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another night of violence across the Houston area as shootings and robberies erupted in unrelated incidents.From a woman shot while driving to a mother allegedly murdered by her son, three people were shot within a five hour time frame.The latest shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in north Harris County along Adel Road. A woman said she was driving near Hugh Road when shots rang out from out of nowhere.The woman was hit in the arm. Photos taken by a Harris County Sheriff's captain showed the woman's truck damaged by gunshots.There was no description of the shooter.Late Friday night on Houston's south side, a pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed at an apartment complex.It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Reed Road near Highway 288. The driver was shot in the hip at the complex.He drove back to the Pizza Hut on Cullen and was transported to a hospital. He's expected to survive, authorities said.Farther south, a mother was shot and killed inside her parents' home in southeast Harris County in what deputies described as a domestic disturbance involving the woman's son.It happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive. The 37-year-old woman was reportedly shot several times by her 20-year-old son, according to Harris County deputies.