Another violent night of shootings across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another night of violence across the Houston area as shootings and robberies erupted in unrelated incidents.

From a woman shot while driving to a mother allegedly murdered by her son, three people were shot within a five hour time frame.



The latest shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in north Harris County along Adel Road. A woman said she was driving near Hugh Road when shots rang out from out of nowhere.

The woman was hit in the arm. Photos taken by a Harris County Sheriff's captain showed the woman's truck damaged by gunshots.

There was no description of the shooter.



Late Friday night on Houston's south side, a pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed at an apartment complex.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Reed Road near Highway 288. The driver was shot in the hip at the complex.

He drove back to the Pizza Hut on Cullen and was transported to a hospital. He's expected to survive, authorities said.

Farther south, a mother was shot and killed inside her parents' home in southeast Harris County in what deputies described as a domestic disturbance involving the woman's son.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive. The 37-year-old woman was reportedly shot several times by her 20-year-old son, according to Harris County deputies.

