Texans buy record number of guns in midst of pandemic

Texans are buying guns now more than ever.
The FBI reports another record month of gun sales in the midst of the pandemic.
Here's a look at the numbers of background checks from the last three months.
In March, 274,211 background checks were run for gun sales.
That's an 86% increase compared to one year earlier.
March had the highest number of background checks in the past four years.
April was the second highest with 197,343.
