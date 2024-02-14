Student detained after handgun was found at Ponderosa Elementary School, Spring ISD says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A handgun was recovered at an elementary school's campus on Tuesday, according to the Spring Independent School District.

The incident happened at Ponderosa Elementary School in northwest Harris County.

In an email sent to parents, district officials said the campus was placed on a brief "secure" hold after the gun was found by one of the campus police officers.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials did not say where the gun was found, but one student was detained and disciplined, in accordance to the district's Student Code of Conduct.

It was not disclosed by officials if the gun was loaded.

The district also emphasized in an email that parents and guardians should check their student's belongings in the morning before they arrive at school.

Officials additionally urged those who are gun owners to ensure weapons are secured.

As a reminder, Spring ISD encourages the community to report any suspicious activity immediately to campus staff through the district's anonymous reporting tool online or at 281-891-TIPS (8477).