Robbery suspect blocks vehicle in SE Houston apt. complex, shoots passenger, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston on Saturday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at 6113 Gulf Freeway.

Police told Eyewitness News the incident was essentially a robbery.

Houston police say two men were in a car and pulled into an apartment parking lot on South Wayside Drive.

They drove to the corner of the lot when a second car pulled up and blocked them in, according to investigators.

Police said a masked man demanded $30 to let them go but the victims decided to drive around him.

The suspect then shot into the car, struck the passenger in the arm, and drove away, according to HPD.

Police describe the suspect as a young Hispanic man who was wearing a black ski mask.

