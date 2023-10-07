Bullets 'whizzed' by faces of police during shooting at SE Houston bar, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect is at large after one man was shot outside of an after-hours bar in southeast Houston Saturday morning, accoridng to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 5 a.m. outside a club at 10729 Gulf Freeway.

When officers arrived at the scene, bullets were already flying, some of which Asst. Chief Keith Seafous said could be heard "whizzing" past law enforcement's faces.

It is unclear if the shots fired were intentially directed at police.

One man was found shot in the arm and taken to hospital.

Investigators said they aren't sure if the victim was a bystander or the target.

Police didn't provide a description of the suspect, other than he is a man and was seen leaving in dark-colored clothing.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.