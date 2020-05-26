Society

Kentucky grocery store throws graduation for employees after official ceremony canceled

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Kentucky (KTRK) -- A grocery store in Kentucky threw a ceremony for six employees who all graduated from high school.

Normally they would have walked across a stage with their friends and family watching, but the official event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Russell Springs Priceless Foods store manager, Cody Reeder, said the staff felt bad for the students, so they put together a surprise event.

"We went and got balloons, and I made them 'diplomas,'" Reeder said. "We got them cupcakes, cards, and gifts. We wanted to make them feel special and have them something to look forward to during this unprecedented time."

He shared video where staff members donned in caps and gowns are seen accepting their makeshift diplomas from their colleagues.

"Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication not only towards your education but also your work here at Priceless," a post on the store's Facebook page read. "We couldn't do it without you guys!"
