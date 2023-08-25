The ongoing major makeover to the interchange takes another step this weekend, meaning that if you were planning to take the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop: don't.

Gridlock Alert: Both directions of Southwest Freeway at West Loop to be closed until Monday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As if Houston traffic isn't busy enough, there's a gridlock alert you should know about if you plan to travel on one of the busiest interchanges in Texas.

This weekend, crews will close both directions of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. Friday, but the freeway is expected to reopen in time for the rush hour on Monday morning.

Crews will be working on the new southbound connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop.

If this is part of your route, you can take Westpark or Richmond to get around the closure.

The work is part of a major makeover, designed to make the interchange safer and less congested.